Motoring
South Africa’s auto industry at a crossroads
South Africa builds 16 vehicle models, employs 115,000 directly, faces automaker exits, Chinese investment, and shifting production leadership.
Key topics:
South Africa builds 16 vehicle models, supporting 115,000 direct auto jobs
Nissan exits local manufacturing as Chinese brands expand production
Morocco overtakes South Africa as Africa’s largest vehicle producer
By Hanno Labuschagne