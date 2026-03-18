Motoring
SA's car makers are drowning under a wave of Chinese imports
Rising imports, high costs, and policy gaps threaten South Africa’s automotive jobs.
Key topics:
South Africa’s auto industry faces rising imports and high local costs.
Nelson Mandela Bay sees steep job losses; plants like Goodyear close.
CEOs, unions urge urgent policy and investment to save the sector.
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By Alexander Parker and Matthew Hill