Someone else's Porsche: a 911 to Dullstroom and the case for buying used

Porsche South Africa has extended its certified pre-owned programme with a five-year or 150,000km service plan on Approved cars sold through authorised Centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Umhlanga. Those cars already come with verified mileage, checked service and accident records, factory-accredited body repairs and round-the-clock roadside assistance. The new plan adds a further layer, turning the usual risks of buying a used sports car, unpredictable running costs and resale uncertainty, into a fixed, budgeted cost. It's a bet by Porsche on its own vetting process, and on convincing buyers that a used 911 can be as safe a purchase as a new one..By Miles Downard.Every wealth manager worth his fees has delivered the same sermon: let someone else absorb the depreciation. Sound advice, right up until you apply it to sports cars, where the used market has traditionally offered the risk profile of a junior mining stock. Full service history? Trust me, says the seller. That knock from the front end? They all do that, sir.Porsche South Africa would like a word. Last month the company handed a group of us the keys to a fleet of its Approved pre-owned cars — Macan S through Cayenne Turbo GT, with assorted 911s in between — and pointed us at Dullstroom. The occasion was the announcement that its certified pre-owned programme now includes a five-year or 150,000km service plan on approved cars sold through authorised Porsche Centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Umhlanga. The method was rather more persuasive than a press release.I claimed the 911 Carrera T in GT Silver before anyone else could get a hand on the door. The T is the connoisseur's pick of the range: the base Carrera's 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six, but with less sound deadening, thinner glass, no rear seats and — praise be — a proper manual gearbox. Porsche calls it Touring. I call it the one you actually want, because it's the lightest, purest way into a 911 and it asks you to do some of the work yourself.And what work it was. The highveld in June is a frozen, straw-coloured thing at 7am, and the run east on the N4 gave the flat-six a chance to warm through while I did the same via the heated seat. It's beyond Belfast, though, on the R540's long sweepers up into the mist, that the T made its argument. Third gear, cresting 2,000 metres above sea level, engine bright and eager despite the thin air, steering alive in a way that modern cars have largely legislated away. This, mind you, in a car that someone else had already owned. It felt factory-fresh. Which, as the marketing department would happily interject, is precisely the point.Dullstroom does a passable impression of the Scottish Highlands — trout dams, log fires, an alarmingly well-stocked whisky bar — and over lunch the substance emerged. Every Approved car is certified against Porsche's technical standards, with verified mileage, accident and service records drawn from the Centre archives. There's factory-accredited body repair, Porsche-specific roadside assistance around the clock, and approved tyres fitted by people who know the difference. And now the service plan on top, matching what many rivals struggle to offer on new metal.For the business-minded reader, the logic is worth a moment. A service plan of that duration isn't a freebie; it's a signal. It says the company is confident enough in its own engineering, and its own vetting, to underwrite five years of the car's life. It converts the great unknowable of used-car ownership — what will this thing cost me? — into a line item. And because the plan travels with the car, it props up the residual value too, which is where the depreciation sermon comes full circle..Read more:.Driven: Porsche 911 GTS - The sweet spot gets sharper.The maths, then: a 911 with the balance of its youth intact, the fat end of the depreciation curve paid for by its first owner, and now a factory-backed guarantee that the servicing is covered until well into the next decade. On the drive home, sun setting over the escarpment, I struggled to find the catch. Someone else takes the hit; Porsche keeps the receipts; you get the car. Your wealth manager might, for once, approve of what's in the garage..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.