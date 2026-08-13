Someone else's Porsche: a 911 to Dullstroom and the case for buying used
Motoring

Someone else's Porsche: a 911 to Dullstroom and the case for buying used

A road trip to Dullstroom in a 911 Carrera T tests Porsche's expanded certified pre-owned programme and its new service guarantee.
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