Volkswagen Tiguan: Calm, collected and comfortably confident

Key topics:

Design & tech upgrades: Fresher styling, major cabin digital overhaul and improved infotainment, though some functions remain overly screen-dependent.

Comfort & practicality: Bigger boot, excellent seating, refined ride quality and grown-up road manners cement the Tiguan’s family-SUV benchmark status.

Diesel performance & safety: Smooth, torquey 2.0 TDI with surefooted 4Motion, paired with comprehensive IQ.Drive safety and convenient Park Assist Plus.

