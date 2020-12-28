lockdown

Lockdown Level 3 to be implemented across the country at midnight

by

South Africa will move to Level 3 Lockdown at midnight tonight, as per President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement to the nation earlier this evening. The spread of Covid-19 over the festive season has been rampant, despite serious warnings to the country to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols by Ramaphosa this month. – Nadya Swart

