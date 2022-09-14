LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO: Corion’s bet on Vintcent, McLachlan, Saffy and The Stig, proving successful antidote to ‘Flock Stocks’. (For Spotify, click here)

LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

Ace crime-fighter Paul O’Sullivan dropped me a note after yesterday’s newsletter which drew on the Nightcap discussion we had at BNC#4. Paul wrote: “I don’t want it to sound like I’m an ANC supporter. I am definitely NOT. But faced with a coalition which includes corrupt individuals and a reformed ANC, I would go for the latter.”

He added: “I was trying to draw the parallel as to how small parties led by people with criminal backgrounds would become king-makers and use the opportunity to get their noses in the trough.”

O’Sullivan says the chaos in Johannesburg is proof that parties like the DA and ActionSA should be wary of forming coalitions with the EFF and Patriotic Front: “Supping with the devil, to stop the devil, does not work.”

For me, the best comment on the talk, which has been hotly debated on the Premium WhatsApp forum, was from Noeline who said what she loves about BizNews is that by giving all sides of a story, “it makes me THINK.” Spot on. That’s the plan, Ma’am.

“ANC, voetsek!” – advice from Rob Hersov

In this controversial speech from the fourth BizNews Conference, Rob Hersov discusses his ideas about how South Africa has been governed, calls out the current Cabinet Ministers and reprimands Cyril Ramaphosa – as well as giving his ideas on potential solutions to fix South Africa.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)