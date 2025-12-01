News
Gen Z’s Rolex? How Cartier rode the Taylor Swift effect to the top
Taylor Swift’s viral Cartier moment is reshaping the watch market as Gen Z ditches chunky Rolex styles for vintage-inspired gold timepieces.
Key topics
Swift sparked viral demand for Cartier watches
Shift from bulky sports watches to small gold dress styles
Cartier sales now outpacing Rolex growth among young buyers
By Andrea Felsted