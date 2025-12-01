News
Hyprop trading update: Strong growth in SA and Eastern Europe
Hyprop trading update: Strong growth in South Africa and Eastern Europe, with improved tenant turnover and footfall.
Key topics:
Strong growth in SA and Eastern Europe portfolios
Improved tenant turnover, trading density, and footfall
ESG initiatives reduce water, waste, and boost energy independence
