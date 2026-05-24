South Africa’s biggest cities to raise electricity tariffs from July 2026
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South Africa’s biggest cities to raise electricity tariffs from July 2026

South Africa's major metros raise electricity tariffs from July 2026, tracking Eskom hikes, impacting households across cities nationwide
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Key topics:

  • SA metros raise electricity tariffs from July 2026, tracking Eskom hikes

  • eThekwini has highest kWh tariff, no fixed fees; Tshwane nears R5/kWh

  • Johannesburg and Cape Town raise fixed charges and adjust tariff structures

By Hanno Labuschagne

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