Q: Alec Hogg's weekly Premium podcast - is it available to everyone? The BizNews Premium podcast is produced exclusively for members and is not available publicly. Alec Hogg analyses and contexualises the past week's market moving news, often sharing the back story that is unavailble elsewhere. It also highlights the Top Three listened-to podcasts of the past week, with a short excerpt to provide a taster should you want to listen the the full episode.

Q: What's your refund policy? You get the first month for half price - ie R60. Thereafter should you decide to cancel any time, you'll enjoy full access until the end of the current billing cycle.

Q: What are the benefits of the one year subscription? Because of currency volatility, many members prefer "locking in" their subscriptions for longer periods. Thus, the one-year subscription is a popular option, removing the need to continuously recalculate exchange rates.

Q: How do the webinars work? We've been hosting online webinars since 2015 as a monthly update for members who invested in the Biznews Global Share portfolio (return over 20%pa since inception). These webinars are for members only - we send you a link where you can register before every webinar.

Q: Who manages BizNews Premium? Premium is spearheaded by Biznews founder Alec Hogg and colleague Lucy Ferreira, supported by the BizNews team of award winning journalists. It features a treasure trove of original content. You can learn more about the BizNews team on the About Us page.