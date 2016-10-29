Q: Do we really get full access to the Wall Street Journal? What's the catch? You absolutely do. No catch. We acquire a subscription to the Wall Street Journal for every Biznews Premium subscriber - including those on the half price trial for the first 30 days. You will even be welcomed there by name, so can comment and download and use the App, just like any other subscriber to the world’s leading business title. We're honoured to partner with the blue ribband in financial journalism.

Q: What's your refund policy? You get the first month for half price - ie R60. Thereafter should you decide to cancel any time, you'll enjoy full access until the end of the current billing cycle.

Q: What are the benefits of the one year subscription? Because of currency volatility, many members prefer "locking in" their subscriptions for longer periods. Thus, the one-year subscription is a popular option, removing the need to continuously recalculate exchange rates.

Q: How do the webinars work? We've been hosting online webinars since 2015 as a monthly update for members who invested in the Biznews Global Share portfolio (return over 35%pa since inception). These webinars are for members only - we send you a link where you can register before every webinar.

Q: Who manages BizNews Premium? Premium is spearheaded by Biznews founder Alec Hogg and supported by the BizNews team of award winning journalists. It features a treasure trove of original content. You can learn more about the BizNews team on the About Us page.