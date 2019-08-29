The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
When you are DEEP in debt. How to deal with loan sharks, banks. Listen!
In this BizNews podcast, Alec Hogg and Candice Paine discuss the options when you have left it too late to ask the bank for money and have ended up in the hands of loan sharks as your debt continues to spiral.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.