The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
PREMIUM: Inside Tekkie Town/Steinhoff story – full uncut interview with ex-CEO Bernard Mostert
Biznews editor Alec Hogg interviewed Bernard Mostert, former CEO of Tekkie Town, one of the last companies bought by Steinhoff before the group crashed in a morass of fraud and financial irregularities.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.