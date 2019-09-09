The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Xenophobia; African leadership lacking – The Wall Street Journal
The African Dream so evocatively sung at the Ndlovu Youth Choir debut on America’s Got Talent seemingly lies in tatters as our government and its’ continental counterparts fall out over local xenophobic murders and looting.
