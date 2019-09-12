The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Curious tale of Tygerberg doctors disciplined for rescuing broken chairs
Lawyer Michael Bagraim shares the strange story of the way three doctors at a South African academic hospital were hauled into a disciplinary hearing over their attempt to rescue broken chairs from a pile of dumped waste.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.