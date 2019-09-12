Michael Bagraim

Curious tale of Tygerberg doctors disciplined for rescuing broken chairs

Lawyer Michael Bagraim shares the strange story of the way three doctors at a South African academic hospital were hauled into a disciplinary hearing over their attempt to rescue broken chairs from a pile of dumped waste.

BizNews