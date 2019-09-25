The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Chilling truths on e-cigarette harm: SA joins globe in urging tough anti-vaping laws
In South Africa there have been calls to ban e-cigarettes, as India has and China seems likely to do, and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has spoken about a tax on the vaping sector to dis-incentivise the uptake of e-cigarettes.
