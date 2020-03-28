The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Alan Winde after Covid-19 deaths: Patients’ sudden deterioration a shock, W Cape braces for worse
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province is bracing for a surge in Covid-19 infections and has taken a cue from elsewhere by planning temporary hospitals to deal with the pandemic.
