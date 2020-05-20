How the world sees SA: ANC internal politics trumping science, economics. Investors “very worried” – Eurasia Group

by

Darias Jonker explains why multinationals who have operations in SA and foreign portfolio investors in the country’s stocks and bonds are “very worried” at a continuation of the lockdown.

Darias Jonker explains why multinationals who have operations in SA and foreign portfolio investors in the country's stocks and bonds are "very worried" at a continuation of the lockdown.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for free 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews