Pilots: Corrupt Dudu Myeni trashed SAA, now there’s evidence to put her in jail
Explosive evidence set out in a court case instigated by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SA Pilots’ Association has provided irrefutable evidence that should put Myeni behind bars if the National Prosecuting Authority picks up on it.
