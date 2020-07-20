The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Prof Ian Vlok on Covid-19 frontline: Keeping death rate down at Tygerberg Hospital
Professor Ian Vlok, neuroscientist and neurosurgeon at Tygerberg Hospital, discusses Covid-19 infections at Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape, SA’s low mortality rate and why the alcohol ban is a good thing.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.