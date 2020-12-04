The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Vitol to pay $163m to settle criminal civil charges – With insights from The Wall Street Journal
‘The deal includes a deferred-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department, allowing Vitol to escape charges if it stays out of trouble for three years’, said The Wall Street Journal.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.