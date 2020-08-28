Farewell to Bruce Allen, the most generous of souls, my exceptional friend.

By Alec Hogg*

This morning, South Africa lost one of the most exceptional persons you’ve probably never heard of. His Lisa has lost an incredible partner. And the financial media sector, one of its most competent and humble professionals.

Bruce Arthur Allen (61), co-owner of Finance Media, passed away earlier today after a heart attack. He and his life partner Lisa Brouwers have been together almost a quarter century. most of it working in their 19 year old business, the one that always topped of my recommended list when asked for suggestions by companies seeking investor or public relations services.

We became almost inseperable after meeting during National Service; he was the Best Man at my wedding; the two of us worked and played together in Johannesburg for years before Bruce left for his beloved Cape Town and a plum job at Old Mutual.

After his relocation we stayed in touch in the way one does only with the best of old friends. And never needed an excuse for a meal when in the same city at the same time. He was always the fitter, better looking of the two of us. He was never supposed to leave the world so soon.

A superb writer with a sharp mind, Bruce was incapable of blowing his own horn. His humility aligned with a determination to put family ahead of business ambition. Clients, including a number of SA’s top companies, came from referrals. And tended to stay. Together, he and Lisa were the real deal. Rare birds who under-promised and over-delivered as a matter of course.

Earlier in his career, my friend was at my side when we hired the first staff to help cover the stock market boom and bust in October 1987. He was the loyal wingman who helped me make the jump into my very first business – a freelance journalism shop unimaginatively called Alec Hogg & Associates.

But despite that start-up’s stresses, struggles and occasional triumph, he was always friend first, colleague second.

Bruce was also the kindest man I have ever known. Although it happened more than four decades ago, I remember like yesterday how he literally gave a beggar the last R5 we possessed between us – the equivalent to one fifth of our monthly pay as National Servicemen.

Why, I muttered? To him it was obvious. The “bergie” needed the money more than we did. Case closed. In many similar acts thereafter, I realised the futility of arguing with this generous soul for whom humanity trumped materialism every time.

How do those os us who knew and loved him replace someone like Bruce Allen? Quite simply, you don’t.

The hearts of all at Biznews and for many elsewhere in our sector go out to Lisa, Gemma, Richie, Tristan; his brother Neil, sister Carol and the others Bruce leaves behind. Lisa tells me a small memorial service is being planned on Sunday at Table Mountain. How appropriate.

When Time magazine honoured South Africa’s icon Nelson Mandela as one of its persons of the past century, the authors described Madiba as “that most rare of our species – a mature human being.” Unlike Mandela, Bruce wasn’t famous, nor will his passing be widely publicised. But he shares the most valuable of Madiba’s attributes. Goodbye my mature friend. Knowing you has been a special privilege.

Alec Hogg is the founder of Biznews.com

