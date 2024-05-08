🔒 Mainstream left has abandoned their free trade heritage: Wooldridge

In a seismic shift, the mainstream left is abandoning its once-cherished embrace of free trade, heralding a new era of economic interventionism. From Biden’s trillion-dollar subsidies to Europe’s struggle to match protectionist measures, the landscape is changing. Left-leaning economists decry globalization’s inequality, while policymakers tout industrial policy and strategic alliances. Yet, as history reveals, the left’s roots in free trade run deep, urging a reevaluation of current policies and a return to the enduring principles of peace and prosperity.

By Adrian Wooldridge

The most striking change in economic thinking on the mainstream left is the end of its romance with free trade. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Bill Clinton and Tony Blair believed that the best way to create wealth was to lower trade barriers and invest in education. Today’s progressives dismiss that view as at best naive and at worst irresponsible. For them, the government’s job is far more capacious: subsidizing “critical industries,” raising trade barriers to hostile powers, pursuing industrial policy and forging strategic partnerships with business.

The United States is the great driver of this new thinking. Joe Biden has not only maintained Donald Trump’s tariffs but introduced almost a trillion dollars’ worth of subsidies and incentives. His aim is to protect and prevent: protect critical US industries from being too dependent on China and prevent China from getting ahead of the US in defense-related industries.

The rest of the establishment left is belatedly catching up with the US. The British shadow chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, recently delivered a confused lecture to the City of London in which she denounced “hyperglobalisation” and embraced industrial policy, all in the name of “securonomics.” The European Union is struggling to match Biden’s protectionist economic package with a protectionist package of its own.

Left-leaning economists are providing the mood music for this policy swing. Joseph Stiglitz argues that globalization has held down the wages of the poor, at least in the rich world, while stuffing the rich with gold. Dani Rodrik speaks of a new “productivist paradigm” that embraces industrial policy and selective trade barriers. Policymakers sprinkle their discussions with phrases that would have shocked people just a few years ago: national champions, friendshoring, critical technologies, techno-nationalism.

There is a widespread feeling on the left that this marks a return to “real progressivism” — that the Clinton-Blair era was an aberration when the left was captured by neoliberal ideologues wearing Democratic badges of convenience such as Larry Summers and Robert Rubin (for a lively insider’s account of this “capture” see Robert Reich’s Locked in the Cabinet), and that the real heart of the left lies with interventionism.

The belief that the left is “coming home” is no more plausible than Reich’s claim that some captains of industry smoked cigars when he delivered a speech to them as Labor Secretary. A new book by Marc-William Palen, Pax Americana: Left-Wing Visions of a Free Trade World, which is as well-informed as it is well-timed, demonstrates in detail that “left-wing free traders were the leading globalists of their age.” The left can boast a heroic tradition of campaigning for free trade stretching back at least to the 1830s, a tradition that included such giants as Richard Cobden, John Bright, William Gladstone, Franklin Roosevelt and Cordell Hull. The current mix of “progressive” policies — barriers to protect infant industries and state subsidies for favored sectors of the economy — owes far more to the right than the left.

The doctrine of free trade was the product of a radical revolt, headquartered in Britain, against the old regime of landed aristocrats (who owned most of the land), mercantilist companies (who controlled most of the trade), and self-interested politicians. The Free Traders’ seminal achievement was the abolition of the Corn Laws in 1846, a move that reduced the price of food for ordinary people (the Corn Laws put an artificial floor on the price of corn in order to protect landowners’ incomes) and set the tone of the age of improvement and reform. In a speech at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, Richard Cobden explained that free trade acts like a gravitational force that draws men together in harmony and dispels the antagonisms of race, creed and language.

Cobden’s vision of universal harmony drove radicals to support a wide range of good causes from anti-slavery to anti-imperialism to votes for women and workers. Anti-slave activists argued that free trade was incompatible with bondage (Cobden and Bright were leading spirits in the Anti-Slavery Society). Government reformers argued for the abolition of rotten boroughs and government sinecures on the grounds that you should have free trade in talent as well as goods. Feminists argued for free trade on the grounds that it was no more reasonable to impose restrictions on the right to vote than it was to impose them on the right to trade. Pacifists argued that free trade would put an end to holdovers from the feudal age such as imperialism and war.

In Britain, free trade captured the establishment. The poet laureate Alfred Tennyson pronounced in “Locksley Hall” that global business (“the heavens fill with commerce, argosies of magic sails”) would produce a world in which “the war-drum throbb’d no longer, and the battle-flags were furl’d” and people would rejoice in “the Parliament of man” and “universal law.” The popular magazine Punch dubbed the Great Exhibition as a “Temple to Peace.” Gladstone championed the reduction of trade barriers and the rights of oppressed peoples.

But Palen shows us that the story abroad was different. In the United States, Alexander Hamilton had established a system of tariffs to protect “infant industries” and, from the mid-19th century onward, even as these “infant industries” turned into giants, the Republican Party pursued a vigorous policy of protectionism, subsidy and favoritism. On the European continent, the establishment also embraced protectionism, favoritism and imperialism. Germany, Europe’s most dynamic economy after its unification in 1870, became a land not of Cobdenites preaching free trade and peace but of powerful barons, industrial as well as agricultural, protecting their industries behind barriers, channeling opportunities to national champions and working toward national greatness.

The left organized against this fusion of the state and business. Karl Kautsky, a leading theorist of Germany’s biggest left-wing party, the SPD, sang the praises of free trade. Norman Thomas, who ran as the presidential candidate for the Socialist Party of America, was a Cobdenite to his core.

There followed two decades of disappointment. British free-traders fought a valiant defense of free trade only to see their country fall victim to imperial protectionism. The Edwardian Economist kept up a barrage of attacks on imperialism, protectionism and militarism (the editor, Francis Hirst, was married to Cobden’s great-niece, Helena Cobden, a leading suffragist). In Imperialism: A Study, a work that Lenin copied but misunderstood, J. A. Hobson denounced imperialism as a threat to the great principles of free trade. In The Great Illusion, Norman Angell posited that European War was a threat to the best interests of the business class. Woodrow Wilson tried to include free trade among the founding principles of the League of Nations but was defeated by the protectionist forces in Congress. The inter-war period degenerated into a tit-for-tat of protectionist tariffs and shrinking prosperity.

But the free trade left never gave up hope in the combination of peace and prosperity. Cordell Hull, a Tennessee politician who became FDR’s Secretary of State in 1933, was such a tireless campaigner for free trade that that he was nicknamed “the Tennessee Cobden.” He championed FDR’s 1934 Reciprocal Trade Agreement that established the basic principles of the GATT, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. He also did as much as anybody to create the United Nations, reinforcing the link between free trade and global peace. Hull’s heroic (and Nobel Peace Prize-winning) example was followed by other left-wing free traders: Harry Truman, who carried a copy of Tennyson’s “Locksley Hall” in his wallet, championed free trade against Republican protectionists in Congress and British supporters of imperial preferences in Geneva. John Kennedy brought all his charm and youthful energy into passing the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, which facilitated the 1964-67 “Kennedy Round” of the GATT. As Kennedy put it, “This act recognizes…that we cannot protect our economy by stagnating behind tariff walls, but that the best protection possible is a mutual lowering of tariff barriers among friendly nations so that all may benefit from a free flow of goods.”

The Clinton-Blair years marked the apotheosis of this heroic tradition of Cobdenite thinking. Blair sometimes sounded like the great free trader when he summoned up the vision of a liberal order binding the world together in peace and prosperity. Clinton’s speechwriters sometimes raided the Cobden of Tennessee for quotations on how “when goods move troops don’t.” In one of his best moments as vice president, Al Gore gave Ross Perot a lesson in the idiocies of Smoot-Hawley and the destruction of free trade.

But even as these Cobdenite ideas triumphed, the radical left stirred against them. Left-wing protestors rioted against globalization in Seattle in 1999 on the grounds that it spread inequality rather than prosperity. The soft-left clergy, which had once formed a core free-trade constituency, argued in favor of “fair trade rather than free trade.” Developing world politicians argued that the emerging global division of labor was consigning their people to a permanently subaltern state. Progressive economists tried to recapture the infant-industry tradition for the left: Ha-Joon Chang even echoed a famous line from Friedrich List’s protectionist classic, The National System of Political Economy (1842) in his Kicking Away the Ladder (2002). And neoliberal economists such as Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman did their very best to associate globalization with anti-progressive causes such as shrinking the state and disempowering trade unions.

What does this brief history lesson teach us other than that Clinton and Blair’s reputations have been traduced by people with no sense of history? The big lesson is that it pays to keep the arguments for free trade alive even when the world seems to have lost its use for them. Western governments are right to warn about the dangers of arming China or at least becoming dependent on China for critical supplies. They may also be right to shorten supply chains and become self-sufficient in some vital industries. But Cordell Hull’s example proves that seemingly passe arguments can suddenly become intensely relevant. Progressives need to remind themselves of the dangers of state capture, economic concentration and military-industrial complexes. Free traders need to keep reiterating the argument that, on average, trade benefits everyone who engages in it, poor as well as rich. And policymakers need to keep reminding China that there is a road ahead that doesn’t involve war and destruction.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

