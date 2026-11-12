MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 08: The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson speaks at the official announcement of the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) results at the Gallagher Convention Centre on November 08, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. The municipal elections were held to elect councils for all metropolitan, district and local municipalities across the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson speaks at the official announcement of the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) results at the Gallagher Convention Centre on November 08, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa.Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Rational Perspective

Gareth van Onselen’s fact check: 766 wards lost by ANC in LGEs. DA took 184 of them

DA breaks the ANC’s ward-loss monopoly, winning across all provinces.
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