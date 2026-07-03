US President Donald Trump during a Presidential memorandum signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, June 29, 2026. Trump signed a memorandum directing the Environmental Protection Agency administrator to issue guidance clarifying what actions individuals may take to fix their own vehicles’ emissions systems and encourage certification pathways for after-market parts. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg
US President Donald TrumpPhotographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg
Rational Perspective

America is demolishing its own world order — and nobody knows what replaces it

America’s wrecking-ball Revolution: The architects of the post-war order are tearing it down. Edward Carr asks what will rise from the rubble
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Edward Carr
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