WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump exchange words during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Relations between the two countries have been strained since Trump signed an executive order in February that claimed white South Africans are the victims of government land confiscation and race-based “genocide” while admitting some of those Afrikaners as refugees to the United States. Trump also halted all foreign aid to South Africa and expelled the country’s Ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and US President Donald Trump exchange words during their meeting in Washington's Oval Office in May 2025Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Rational Perspective

TCS Editors: America's case against SA is right, Pretoria should take note

US concerns expose tensions over investment, expropriation and South Africa’s foreign policy.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com