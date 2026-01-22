Rational Perspective
ANC’s Iran posture is undermining SA’s national interests: Ofentse Donald Davhie
Hosting authoritarian Iran in naval drills raises questions about SA’s commitment to democratic values.
Key topics:
SA hosts naval drills with Iran, China, and Russia, testing democracy values.
US criticises ANC government for siding with authoritarian Iran.
ANC prioritises Global South solidarity over constitutional democracy.
