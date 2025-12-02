Rational Perspective
Ann Bernstein: Business Licensing Bill unsound, disastrous and economically illiterate
Government plan threatens entrepreneurs and economic growth in SA
Key topics:
Business Licensing Bill seen as anti-entrepreneur, restrictive and harsh
Bill grants officials vast power, risking corruption and criminal penalties
Could stifle growth, punish small traders, and undermine inclusive economy
By Ann Bernstein*