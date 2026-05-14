Rational Perspective
Anthea Jeffery: Why is SA denying Britain's critical role in abolishing slavery?
Debate grows over curriculum claims and calls for reparations amid contested history of abolition and empire
Key topics:
British abolition movement led to end of slave trade and slavery laws
Royal Navy and treaties fought global slavery, freeing thousands
Argues reparations focus and curriculum distort historical record
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By Anthea Jeffery*