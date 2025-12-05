Anthea Jeffery: Licencing Bill slams the brakes on already stalled SA economy

The 1991 Act also repealed 18 statutes and a host of provincial ordinances requiring business licensing. In doing so, it established an important new principle: that no business should need a municipal licence, except in the limited circumstances it set out.

Hence, the only businesses needing municipal licences under the 1991 Act are those:

selling or hawking meals or perishable foodstuffs; or

providing certain types of health services (Turkish baths or massages) and entertainment (night clubs and theatres, for example).

Now, however, this sensible statute is to be replaced by the Bill. This will establish a different general principle: that all “designated” business undertakings must obtain a municipal licence unless they are expressly exempted.

What businesses are likely to be “designated” as needing the new licences? The key criterion will be whether an enterprise’s business activities fall within “the functional areas listed in Schedule 4” of the Constitution.

This criterion is irrational. Schedule 4 lists a host of governmental functions over which the Constitution gives concurrent legislative powers to the national government and the nine provincial administrations.

Businesses clearly cannot engage in many of these functional areas, which include “language policy” and “population development”. However, other listed functional areas – such as “agriculture”, “education”, “health services”, “tourism” and “trade” – could be seen as being open to business operation.

The Schedule 4 list is lengthy. Moreover, since it includes “trade”, virtually all businesses will qualify for designation and hence for compulsory municipal licences. This will apply even where their activities pose no risk to society or are already adequately regulated – and the government has no rational reason to demand their licensing.

The new municipal licences will remain valid for a maximum of five years. Many may be granted for shorter periods. This will add enormously to the bureaucratic burden of the Bill, along with the costs of implementing it.

The burden of doing so will primarily fall on largely dysfunctional municipalities that are already unable to fulfil core functions such as the distribution of electricity, the treatment of sewage, and the maintenance of essential infrastructure. Instead of being able to focus on these important needs, struggling municipalities will have to put major resources into repeated rounds of business licensing and renewal.

The Bill is silent as to what is to happen to businesses that have applied for renewal, but have not yet received it when their current licences expire. Are they to cease operating until their licences come through? What then is to happen to their employees? Or to their customers, including other businesses that depend on what they supply?

The Bill will encourage even more corruption than South Africa already suffers. Municipal officials will be able to act as gatekeepers in denying business licences unless bribes have been paid; in granting licences illegally where bribes have been provided; and in slowing down approval processes until bribes have been promised.

Enforcement is to be entrusted to new “authorised officers”. These municipal officials will have extensive powers to enter and inspect premises (including private dwellings), question people, demand the production of documents, and issue compliance notices requiring specified actions.