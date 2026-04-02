Rational Perspective
Anthea Jeffery: South Africa’s jobs crisis demands bold labour law overhaul
Current labour law tweaks risk worsening unemployment and stifling growth
Key topics:
ANC labour laws worsen unemployment; youth jobless rate hits 72%
Minor LRA reforms fail; severance pay hikes may deter hiring
Repeal NMW, limit bargaining council reach, reform dismissals
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By Anthea Jeffery*