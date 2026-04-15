Rational Perspective
Bart Henderson: How enterprise-wide fraud risk management solves fraud as a distortion
Fraud risk shifts from hidden actions to visible financial distortions in reporting
Key topics:
Fraud risk shifts to Board oversight and management override concerns
Fraud as financial distortion measured via structural accounting signals
Key red flags: revenue-cash gaps, asset mismatches, end-period adjustments
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By Bart Henderson