Rational Perspective
Beat modern populism by learning from the 17th century: Adrian Wooldridge
17th-century lessons for modern populist upheavals
Key topics:
Historical crises offer insights for navigating today's social unrest.
17th-century revolts show anger against corrupt elites and courts.
Reforming power structures, not just opposing, ensures lasting peace.
By Adrian Wooldridge