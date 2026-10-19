PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 08: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (Minister in the Presidency) briefs the media on government's comprehensive approach to migration management at Tshedimosetso House on October 08, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The address aimed to public concern and misinformation following a recent Constitutional Court judgment regarding asylum seekers and the Refugees Act. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu).
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo NtshavheniPhoto by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Rational Perspective

BEE’s ‘national interest’ is the ANC’s interest: Makone Maja

BEE under fire for fuelling corruption, inflating state contracts and undermining service delivery.
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Makone Maja
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