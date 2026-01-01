Best of 2025: Anthea Jeffery - From BEE to EED: Turbocharging growth and empowering the poor
South Africa’s BEE policy has stalled growth and failed the poor. The IRR’s Economic Empowerment for the Disadvantaged (EED) offers a non-racial, means-tested alternative, rewarding business contributions, and using tax-funded vouchers for education, housing, and healthcare. EED aims to boost growth, jobs, and opportunity for the truly disadvantaged.
