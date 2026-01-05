Best of 2025: Ivo Vegter - Bullet train to nowhere: A high-speed fantasy SA can’t afford
First published on BizNews in July 2025, this widely read critique dismantles plans for a high-speed rail link from Gauteng to Limpopo, questioning costs, timelines and demand. With global examples of failure and local infrastructure in decay, it argues the project is a costly vanity while basics crumble.
By Ivo Vegter*