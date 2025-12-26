Best of 2025: Terence Corrigan - Elder statesmen misread SA’s health reality with NHI endorsement
Global figures like Helen Clark and The Elders have backed South Africa’s National Health Insurance as a path to universal care. But chronic corruption, governance weaknesses, and lack of clarity on costs and benefits make the plan implausible. Endorsements risk ignoring hard realities, undermining both reform and credibility.
