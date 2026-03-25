Why black voters trust the DA but won’t cast their ballots: Katzenellenbogen
Rational Perspective

Why black voters trust the DA but won’t cast their ballots: Katzenellenbogen

Race politics, perception, and service delivery shape Johannesburg’s vote
Published on

Key topics:

  • DA must win more Black voters to challenge ANC dominance

  • Trust high, but Black voter support for DA remains low

  • Race politics seen as key barrier to DA growth

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Jonathan Katzenellenbogen

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