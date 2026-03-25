Rational Perspective
Why black voters trust the DA but won’t cast their ballots: Katzenellenbogen
Race politics, perception, and service delivery shape Johannesburg’s vote
Key topics:
DA must win more Black voters to challenge ANC dominance
Trust high, but Black voter support for DA remains low
Race politics seen as key barrier to DA growth
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