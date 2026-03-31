Rational Perspective
The blind cost of administered fuel prices: Ivo Vegter
How monthly controls distort markets, create shortages, and punish consumers
Key topics:
Administered fuel prices lag behind global shocks, causing shortages.
Price controls create perverse incentives, hoarding, and market distortions.
Free market pricing would better signal scarcity and guide supply-demand.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ivo Vegter*