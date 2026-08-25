Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up gesture after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU in number 10 Downing Street on December 30, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up gesture after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU in number 10 Downing Street on December 30, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Dr Brian Benfield on Brexit: Sovereignty dividend awaiting collection

Nine years after the vote, Britain has the power to set its own laws and trade terms but has largely declined to exercise it.
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Dr Brian Benfield
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