Brian Benfield: The Fair Pay Bill will not create a single sustainable job

A seemingly well-intentioned proposal before Parliament has ignited a fierce debate about fairness, freedom and the future of South Africa’s economy. Proponents argue the Fair Pay Bill will promote transparency and equity in the workplace. Critics warn it represents yet another expansion of state control into private enterprise, carrying far-reaching consequences for employers, job seekers and economic growth. As the country grapples with unemployment, weak investment and mounting economic pressures, the Bill raises profound questions about the limits of government intervention and the delicate balance between social justice and economic freedom. The stakes may be far higher than they first appear..By Dr Brian Benfield*.Parliament must firmly and unequivocally reject the proposed so-called “Fair Pay Bill”, which seeks to amend the Employment Equity Act under the fashionable banner of salary “fairness and transparency”.The Bill will not create a single sustainable job – it will destroy many.It will not increase productivity. It will not attract investment. It will not expand opportunity. It will merely intensify the very conditions that have produced South Africa’s prolonged economic malaise: Regulatory excess, labour-market rigidity, compliance creep and relentless state interference in private lives.At a time when South Africa confronts catastrophic unemployment, stagnant growth, collapsing investor confidence, capital flight, and one of the gravest youth unemployment crises on earth, the last thing our country requires is another layer of labour-market coercion.Yet Parliament is once again invited to indulge the now fashionable conceit that prosperity can somehow be legislated into existence.Introduced by Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster of Build One South Africa, the proposed Bill is not merely economically unsound. Commercially, it is crudely intrusive. Constitutionally, it is deeply questionable. Administratively, it is intolerably burdensome. Fundamentally, it is hostile to almost every mechanism upon which employment creation depends.At its core lies the grossly erroneous belief that the state possesses both the wisdom and the moral authority to substitute bureaucratic preferences for the voluntary arrangements freely entered into by consenting adults. The Bill constitutes a direct assault upon freedom of contract, one of the indispensable foundations of any functioning market economy and indeed, of liberty itself.A salary negotiation is not an act of public administration or a constitutional adjudication; it is not an exercise in ideological engineering. It is a voluntary commercial negotiation between private parties.The notion that the state should prohibit an employer from asking a prospective employee to verify what he or she currently earns is extraordinary in its paternalism. It assumes that competent adults are incapable of managing their own affairs and that wards of the state are somehow better equipped to determine which information may legitimately inform a private commercial transaction..In every sphere of economic life price discovery is indispensable to rational market functioning. Yet in labour markets, this Bill seeks to criminalise precisely the information that allows rational bargaining to occur.Among many other things, a candidate’s prior remuneration may reflect accumulated experience, proven productivity, skill scarcity, commercial track record, institutional knowledge, geographic mobility or prior performance. To prohibit consideration of such information is not merely irrational; it is the deliberate impairment of efficient labour allocation.Parliament cannot repeal economic reality by legislative decree.The greatest crisis now confronting South Africa is astronomical levels of unemployment.Not salary disclosure. Not pay transparency. Not bureaucratically engineered notions of distributive symmetry.Every additional regulatory burden imposed upon employment increases the cost and risk of hiring. Every escalation in compliance complexity discourages marginal employment creation. Every bureaucratic intrusion into workplace management makes employers less and less willing to employ.The consequences of this Bill are entirely predictable.It will increase legal exposure, recruitment costs, administrative complexity and litigation risk. It will encourage internal labour disputes and diminish labour-market flexibility.Most damagingly, it will disproportionately harm those already most vulnerable to exclusion from the labour market: Young entrants, inexperienced workers, start-ups, small businesses and marginal enterprises operating on narrow profitability.Large corporations may absorb compliance burdens through expanded human-resources departments and in-house legal teams, passing the cost on to customers. Small and medium enterprises cannot. Yet SMEs remain the principal engines of employment growth in every successful economy.South Africa already possesses one of the most heavily regulated labour environments in the world. The results are visible in plain sight: Chronically weak growth, collapsing investor confidence and industrial-scale unemployment.The extraordinary perversity of this Bill lies in its implicit assumption that the consequences of excessive regulation can somehow be cured through still more regulation..The requirement that employers disclose fixed salary bands in all job advertisements represents another profound intrusion into commercial autonomy.Remuneration is not determined by simplistic bureaucratic formulae. It is shaped by market demand, urgency of need, scarcity of skills, productivity expectations, competitive pressures, institutional fit, commercial strategy and negotiation itself.The Bill attempts to replace these dynamic market processes with rigid statutory standardisation.More troubling still is the ideological assumption underpinning the legislation, namely that remuneration disparities are inherently suspect unless publicly justified to bureaucratic satisfaction – they are not.Human beings differ in competence, initiative, reliability, judgment, productivity, leadership capacity and commercial value. Unequal outcomes are not necessarily evidence of discrimination. Frequently they are evidence of merit, performance and economic contribution.A growing economy depends upon the ability to reward excellence disproportionately.Equally misguided is the proposal to entrench unrestricted workplace remuneration discussions in the name of “transparency”. In reality, such measures are likely to become engines of permanent internal discord.Pay structures are frequently shaped by factors invisible to colleagues: historical performance, confidential negotiations, strategic retention concerns, scarce expertise, client relationships, institutional memory and commercially sensitive responsibilities.Forced transparency will not produce harmony. It will produce resentment, grievance proliferation, internal factionalism, increased referrals to the CCMA, diminished managerial discretion and deteriorating workplace cohesion.The legislation proceeds from the demonstrably false assumption that any disparity incapable of immediate public simplification must necessarily be illegitimate.The Bill also raises serious constitutional concerns.Section 22 of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right freely to choose their trade, occupation and profession. The Constitutional Court of South Africa has repeatedly affirmed that limitations upon economic activity must be rational, proportionate and justifiable.This Bill imposes sweeping constraints upon ordinary commercial interactions without providing a shred of evidence that such coercive interventions are either necessary or effective.Freedom of contract remains deeply implicit within the constitutional values of dignity, autonomy, property rights, freedom of association, and the rule of law itself.The Constitution also requires rational lawmaking. Yet there exists scant credible evidence that prohibiting salary-history discussions materially improves employment outcomes in a highly unequal developing economy burdened by structural unemployment.Indeed, the highly likely economic consequences will be profoundly harmful.Legislation founded primarily upon ideological symbolism rather than demonstrable efficacy risks failing even the minimum constitutional requirement of rationality.Much of the intellectual inspiration for this legislation appears imported from wealthier Western jurisdictions characterised by low unemployment, deep capital markets, advanced institutions and dynamic private sectors.South Africa possesses none of these advantages.Instead, the country confronts collapsing infrastructure, energy insecurity, violent crime, educational dysfunction, sovereign debt pressures, capital scarcity and economic stagnation.Under such conditions, labour-market flexibility is not a luxury – it is an economic necessity.Yet this government continues constructing new barriers to employment while presiding over the collapse of the very conditions required for growth.The cumulative trajectory is unmistakable: An accelerating shift from governance to extraction, from facilitation to control, from economic freedom to bureaucratic overburden.South Africa needs more growth, more investment, more entrepreneurship, more competition, more flexibility and more freedom. Not more law.Prosperity cannot be coerced into existence through legislative fiat. It emerges when individuals are permitted to freely produce, trade, innovate, employ and prosper under stable institutions and predictable law not subject to bureaucratic caprice.Parliament should reject this Bill with emphatic and unequivocal censure..*Dr Brian Benfield, retired professor, Department of Economics, University of the Witwatersrand, is a Senior Associate and Board member of the Free Market Foundation..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.