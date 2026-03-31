Rational Perspective
Brian Benfield: A flat tax rate is simple, obvious and desperately needed in SA
A simpler, fairer tax system that boosts compliance, growth, and transparency
Key topics:
Flat tax simplifies SA system, boosts transparency, compliance, and growth.
Current tax favours complexity; flat rate broadens base and aligns corporate-personal rates.
Global examples show flat taxes increase revenue, investment, and reduce avoidance.
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By Dr Brian Benfield*