Brian Benfield: The more numerous the laws, the more corrupt the State
Rational Perspective

Brian Benfield: The more numerous the laws, the more corrupt the State

Overlapping regulations and state control are suffocating South African businesses.
Published on

Key topics:

  • SA businesses face crushing dual enforcement and overlapping regulations.

  • Compliance costs and bureaucracy stifle growth, innovation, and jobs.

  • Capital and skills flee as the state dominates private enterprise.

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By Dr Brian Benfield*

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Brian Benfield

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