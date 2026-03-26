Rational Perspective
Brian Benfield: The more numerous the laws, the more corrupt the State
Overlapping regulations and state control are suffocating South African businesses.
Key topics:
SA businesses face crushing dual enforcement and overlapping regulations.
Compliance costs and bureaucracy stifle growth, innovation, and jobs.
Capital and skills flee as the state dominates private enterprise.
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By Dr Brian Benfield*