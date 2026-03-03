Rational Perspective
Can civilisational democracy survive the return of bombardment?
As global conflict normalises, democracy faces a test of restraint, trust and moral discipline in a fragile multipolar world.
Key topics:
Global escalation erodes democratic norms and restraint
Double standards fuel distrust in global institutions
War shocks hit SA via markets, food and fuel costs
By Jay Naidoo