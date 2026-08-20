David Ansara: Can the Comrades Marathon go it alone after splitting from its governing bodies?
Photo by Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images
Rational Perspective

David Ansara: Can the Comrades Marathon go it alone after splitting from its governing bodies?

The Comrades Marathon’s break with athletics authorities highlights the case for greater independence from bureaucracy.
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David Ansara
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