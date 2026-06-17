Cape Union Mart vs the court of public opinion: When political passion replaces proof

A South African court is being asked a deceptively simple question: can a business and its owner be publicly branded "genocide funders" and "baby killers" without a shred of evidence? Cape Union Mart isn't asking judges to rule on Gaza, silence Israel critics, or ban protests. It wants one thing — that serious factual allegations require actual proof. Angie Segal dissects why the principle at stake transcends this case entirely. In a democracy, sincerity isn't evidence, political passion doesn't constitute proof, and collective guilt by association should ring alarm bells for every South African who knows our history..By Angie Segal.That question should concern every South African, regardless of where they stand on the conflict in the Middle East. It should concern anyone who values freedom of expression, because freedom of expression depends on a distinction that is becoming increasingly blurred in modern political discourse: the distinction between opinion and fact.For more than two years, Cape Union Mart and its executive chairperson, Philip Krawitz, have been subjected to a sustained campaign of public vilification. Protesters have gathered outside stores, social media campaigns have targeted the company's brands, and Krawitz himself has been publicly denounced as a "genocide funder", an "award-winning baby killer" and a supporter of the killing of Palestinian children. Protesters have chanted outside stores: "Philip, Philip, what do you say, how many kids have you killed today?"These are not expressions of opinion. They are factual accusations. And accusations of this gravity carry a burden of proof.Cape Union Mart was not targeted because of anything the company itself is alleged to have done. Rather, activists have focused on the company because of Philip Krawitz's public association with Jewish and Zionist organisations and because they believe those associations make him, and by extension the company, complicit in Israel's actions. The legal question before the court is whether such a conclusion can be sustained by evidence.Cape Union Mart has been careful to define what it is and is not asking the court to do. It is not seeking to ban protests. It is not attempting to silence criticism of Israel. It is not challenging the right of activists to organise boycotts or campaign for the Palestinian cause. Nor is it asking the court to determine whether genocide is occurring in Gaza or to pronounce on the merits of Zionism. The company is seeking something considerably narrower: an interdict against specific allegations that it says are false, defamatory and unsupported by evidence.According to the court papers, Cape Union Mart maintains that it has never funded military activity of any kind and that its charitable contributions are directed towards South African causes. Cape Union Mart has provided details of its CSI beneficiaries, all of which are based in South Africa. Krawitz similarly maintains that his involvement with Israel-related organisations does not amount to funding military operations or supporting violence. Whatever one's view of Israel, the critical point is that the protesters have not, according to the company's case, produced evidence demonstrating that either Krawitz or Cape Union Mart funds genocide.Instead, what emerges is a chain of political association presented as though it were a chain of causation. The argument appears to run as follows: Krawitz supports Zionist organisations. Zionist organisations support Israel. Israel is accused of committing genocide. Therefore Krawitz funds genocide. And because Krawitz is associated with Cape Union Mart, the company funds genocide too.By this standard, any South African could be held personally responsible for every action of every organisation with which they are believed to be affiliated, regardless of whether they endorsed those actions, directed them, financed them or even knew about them. Perceived membership becomes culpability. Unsubstantiated association becomes complicity. Alleged affiliation becomes guilt.South Africans should be especially cautious about embracing such a principle. Our history offers painful lessons about what happens when people are judged not by their individual conduct but by the groups to which others assign them. We know the dangers of collective blame. We know the damage that follows when identity becomes a substitute for evidence and when individuals are reduced to political categories.The protesters insist that their campaign is political rather than anti-Jewish. They argue that their criticism is directed at Zionism and the actions of the Israeli state rather than at Jews themselves. Whether one accepts that explanation or not is ultimately beside the point. This case is not about determining the motives of the protesters. It is about determining whether the factual allegations they have made can be substantiated.They are entitled to hold that position. They are entitled to express it. They are entitled to advocate passionately for their cause.What they are not entitled to do is elevate contested political opinions into established facts and then use those alleged facts as the basis for accusing specific individuals of some of the gravest crimes recognised under international law.This distinction lies at the heart of the case. There is a profound difference between saying, "I oppose Israel's conduct in Gaza" and saying, "This South African retailer funds genocide." The first is an opinion. The second is a factual allegation. Opinions are protected. Factual allegations require evidence.That distinction matters not only for this case but for the health of democratic debate itself. If political activists are permitted to convert deeply contested political claims into unquestionable facts and then use those claims to justify accusations of criminality, public discourse quickly ceases to be about persuasion and becomes an exercise in denunciation.The debate around Zionism illustrates the point. For the overwhelming majority of Jews worldwide, Zionism simply means support for the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in their historic homeland. Others may reject that definition or oppose the ideology altogether. That debate is entirely legitimate. What is not legitimate is treating one contested definition of Zionism as an established fact and then using it as a basis for accusing a private citizen or business of complicity in genocide.The weaponisation of language has become one of the defining features of contemporary political activism. Words such as "genocide", "war criminal" and "baby killer" carry immense moral force because they describe real and horrific wrongdoing. When used carefully and accurately, they draw attention to genuine abuses. When deployed recklessly, as instruments of intimidation and harassment rather than truth, they diminish the very concepts they invoke.The casual application of the label "genocide funder" to a South African retailer does not advance accountability for genuine atrocities. It undermines it. When every political opponent becomes a war criminal and every disagreement becomes genocide, language loses its meaning and public debate loses its integrity.Critics of Cape Union Mart may be entirely sincere. They may feel profound anguish about events in Gaza. They may genuinely believe their cause is righteous. None of that is in question. Nor is it relevant to the legal issue before the court.Sincerity does not create facts. Moral certainty is not evidence. Political passion does not transform association into proof of criminal conduct. Good intentions have never been a defence against defamation, and there is no principled reason why they should become one now.The precedent at stake extends far beyond Cape Union Mart and far beyond this particular conflict. If it becomes acceptable to publicly brand private citizens as murderers, genocide funders or baby killers on the basis of their political, religious or ideological affiliations, then no one is safe from similar treatment. Today the target may be a businessman associated with Jewish and Zionist causes. Tomorrow it may be someone else.Rights that are weakened for one group today seldom remain weakened for only that group tomorrow.Once established, the principle does not remain confined to a single community or a single political issue. It becomes available to anyone, against anyone.The court is not being asked to adjudicate the conflict in Gaza. It is not being asked to rule on the legality of Israeli military operations. It is not being asked to settle competing interpretations of Zionism or determine the future of the Middle East. It is being asked something far simpler: can a person be publicly branded a genocide funder and a baby killer without proof?In a society governed by law, the answer must be no.The right to protest is real and it is protected. The right to criticise governments, companies and individuals is real and it is protected. But so too is the right to dignity. So too is the right to reputation. And so too is the right to be judged by what one has actually done rather than by the political category into which one's accusers have chosen to place them..Read more:.Black Sash official’s censorship row ignites free-speech debate.If the protesters prevail in asserting an unrestricted right to level the gravest accusations against private citizens without evidence, then truth becomes optional in South African public life. If Cape Union Mart prevails, protests will continue. Criticism of Israel will continue. Boycotts will continue. The only thing that will change is that activists will be required to ground their most serious allegations in fact.That is not censorship. That does not have a chilling effect on free speech. It is accountability. And accountability is one of the minimum conditions of a functioning democracy.History has a long memory for societies that abandoned that condition. 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