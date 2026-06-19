Chris Hattingh: South Africa does not have the luxury to make mistakes

South Africa appears to have avoided the worst-case shock, but the path ahead is narrowing. Beneath the headline growth numbers lies a more fragile reality: weaker investment, mounting cost pressures, and limited room for policy mistakes. As oil markets, global trade routes, and domestic decisions collide, businesses face a new operating environment where resilience matters more than ever. This analysis examines the risks shaping the second half of 2026 - and why the country’s next moves could determine whether it regains momentum or slips deeper into stagnation..By Chris Hattingh.South Africa is moving through a narrow channel, with far less room to correct course (versus crossing open water) if anything else goes wrong. A deal that has eased Brent could still collapse. Fiscal slack to absorb a weaker quarter is thinner than it was. A central bank that has reopened the path to cut rates could close it again the moment the Strait does. None of those failures is fatal alone. Several at once would not be.The baseline against which South African policy, investment, and export competitiveness is now calibrated is not the $100 spike but a still-elevated oil price near $83 a barrel, easing toward $70 only if the interim Hormuz deal holds. A year ago, oil at this level would have triggered emergency cabinet meetings. Today it is simply the reality that must be planned for.The Q1 2026 GDP print released on 9 June superficially complicates the picture. The economy grew 0.5% in the first quarter, beating consensus forecasts of around 0.2% and accelerating from 0.4% in Q4 2025. Finance, real estate and business services grew 0.9%; agriculture expanded 3.9%. The headline number will be read by some as evidence of resilience; it is not. It is a last data point from before the Hormuz disruption’s full downstream effects had time to compound through the cost structure of the domestic economy.The CRA’s assessment is that South Africa’s growth window for 2026 has effectively closed. The CRA’s base case puts 2026 GDP growth in a 1.3%-1.6% range: the top end is reachable only if the 17 June Hormuz deal holds and the reopening is swift, the bottom end if relief lags into the third quarter, as the CRA expects. Even the top end requires the Q1 momentum to hold in conditions that are deteriorating. Full-year 2025 growth came in at 1.1%, already below National Treasury’s 1.4% target. Treasury’s 1.6% forecast, once built on oil price assumptions since overtaken by events, is now the optimistic ceiling rather than the base case. The October Medium Term Budget Policy Statement revision is coming; the only question is how far down Minister Godongwana revises the GDP growth number.Low growth, low manufacturing output and sticky inflation equal a stagnation scenario; growth is too low to absorb new labour market entrants, too weak to rebuild business confidence, and too constrained to give National Treasury meaningful fiscal room.What makes the current situation harder to navigate than a standard commodity shock is the shape of the exit. An interim deal was declared on 17 June. But the Strait remains closed, mine clearance has not begun, and Israel is not a signatory; the CRA reads this as a conflict pause, not a peace deal. The CRA’s base case puts a 50% probability on the deal holding and a phased reopening over three to six months, easing Brent toward $70-85 a barrel. A slower, conflict-paused continuation is weighted at 30%, and an Israeli strike that collapses the deal into open war at 20%, with Brent above $120. Even in the base case, relief lags: shipping, insurance and freight markets reprice on a slower clock than diplomatic announcements, so the disruption’s downstream effects will extend into the second half of 2026 regardless of which scenario plays out. The CRA sets out the full scenario probabilities and Brent paths in its new Strategic Intelligence Briefing, Narrow margins: Growth, the GNU, and a fragile truce.The Q1 data confirm the ongoing major vulnerabilities. Manufacturing contracted 0.8%, subtracting 0.1 percentage points from GDP growth; its fifth contraction in six quarters. The sector’s share of GDP has fallen from roughly 23% at democracy to around 13% today. South Africa’s deindustrialisation is becoming ever more entrenched – elevated fuel and input costs risk accelerating it..More telling still is that gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) fell 1.1% in Q1, with machinery and equipment down 3.4% and residential construction down 7.2%. This shows that investment is not flowing into productive capacity. When GFCF contracts, the economy’s ability to grow in subsequent quarters contracts with it. While some of that retreat is the direct cost of fuel and shipping, over the longer term it represents the cumulative cost of policy uncertainty on land, energy regulation, and healthcare financing that investors have flagged for years and that remains unresolved.Consumer spending, the main driver of the lacklustre growth in 2025, is eroding. Household consumption expenditure grew just 0.1% in Q1. Administered prices, including fuel, electricity, and transport, are hitting household budgets faster than headline inflation reflects.The SARB, which cut rates through late 2025 on the assumption of falling inflation, hiked in May as CPI pushed back toward the 3% target. That increase is not necessarily permanent: if the 17 June deal holds, lower Brent reopens the cut path, and a July fuel price cut is now probable. But a reopened cut path is not a return to easy money; real rates stay restrictive, and a collapse at the Strait would send the SARB straight back to a hiking path. That uncertainty is itself a constraint, for borrowers, for business, and for the GNU’s growth narrative.Fiscal headroom has also narrowed. The 2026 budget was constructed on oil price assumptions that are now wrong at base. Treasury does not have the space to absorb the revenue shortfall from slower growth, while simultaneously defending the spending commitments that underpin the GNU’s political settlement. Something will give; historically in South Africa, infrastructure spending and maintenance gives first.That fiscal squeeze leaves no space to absorb a domestic policy misstep. Expropriation without compensation, no mining cadastre, restrictive BEE policy, and contested NHI funding mechanisms each carry a cost in capital flight and deferred investment that the country could once treat as background noise; it cannot do so any longer. A government that raises the cost of capital through its own legislative choices, at the same time as oil and fiscal pressures are doing so externally, accelerates the exit of the investment the GFCF data already show.Gauteng carries the greatest aggregate exposure. As the country’s economic centre of gravity, contributing roughly 34% of GDP, it concentrates the sectors most sensitive to sustained fuel price pressure: logistics, manufacturing, construction, and retail. Transport costs are a consistent input across all of them.When fuel costs remain elevated for quarters rather than weeks, firms do not absorb them; they pass them on, defer investment, or both. The City of Johannesburg compounds the picture. Its fiscal position was already distressed before the Hormuz disruption. Infrastructure backlogs, unresolved Eskom debt, and constrained capital expenditure leave Gauteng’s economic backbone, including the road, power, and water systems that underpin urban productivity, more exposed to further deterioration.KwaZulu-Natal’s vulnerability is more specific. The province’s logistics corridor, consisting of the Port of Durban, the N3, and the Transnet Freight Rail network, is the artery through which the bulk of South Africa’s import and export trade moves. Elevated fuel costs hit that corridor at every node: trucking, port handling, rail operations.For manufactured exports and agricultural commodities moving through Durban, the competitiveness calculus has shifted. At the same time, KwaZulu-Natal has not recovered fully from the July 2021 unrest or the April 2022 floods. Investment pipelines into the province remain shallow relative to its infrastructure footprint. A prolonged high-cost environment narrows the window for the kind of logistics investment that would improve throughput and reduce unit costs over time.The Western Cape presents a different problem. The province’s port is recording rising throughput as global shipping routes adjust around Hormuz constraints, and its services and technology sectors have shown relative resilience. But its agricultural export base, one of the country’s most globally competitive sectors, and one that contributed to Q1’s positive agriculture print, is absorbing sharply higher input costs: fuel, fertiliser, cold-chain logistics. Margins on fruit, wine, and processed agricultural exports are compressing even as volumes hold. The net effect on provincial growth is not yet legible; it will depend on how quickly firms adapt supply chains and whether government moves on logistics infrastructure with any urgency.Taken together, the three provinces that generate 63.5% of South Africa’s formal economic output are all navigating the same repricing, from different starting positions, with different vulnerabilities, and with limited capacity to substitute away from the inputs driving the cost increase..For corporate South Africa, the operative question is how to compete and plan in an environment where the disruption is not resolved speedily; that requires repricing assumptions. The firms that treat $100 oil as an emergency condition requiring a special response will be less competitive than those that have already built it into strategy.The CRA’s base case, the 17 June deal holding, with relief lagging into the third quarter rather than arriving as a clean reopening, is the logical reading of an interim agreement that pauses the conflict without yet resolving it. The Q1 2026 GDP number will generate headlines about an economy that surprised to the upside; a closer look reveals a far more sobering picture: falling fixed investment, near-zero consumer growth, a contracting manufacturing sector.Hostile policy on property rights, on energy, on healthcare financing, and more, raises the cost of capital at the exact moment fiscal and monetary buffers are exhausted. South Africa enters the second half of 2026 with less growth, less fiscal room, less monetary flexibility, and less business confidence than it had at the start of the year. That is the operating environment businesses need to deal with. The country finds itself in a narrow channel, with little to no margin left for mistakes..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.