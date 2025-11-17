COP30 and G20 versus common sense 101: Chuck Stevens

The thesis was something like – natural resource are there to be exploited regardless of the inherent environmental degradation. The antithesis arose with Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, Nader’s Raiders, Al Gore’s The Inconvenient Truth and Greta Thunberg’s echo. In the eyes of the antithesis, carbon dioxide is public enemy number one. So any fuel to generate energy that belches carbon emissions into the air we breathe has to go, sooner or later. One of the four priorities adopted for this week’s G20 summit is “mobilising finance for a just energy transition”.

The synthesis points to LNG, which is cleaner, but not “clean”. It is dirty, but its carbon footprint is only about half that of coal or petroleum products. LNG is really the focus of the new mantra articulated by Donald Trump: “Drill, baby, drill”. Energy policies are being pragmatized, taken out of the realm of ideology. This is echoed by another phrase coined by Elon Musk – sustainable abundance.

Clean energy is still optimal, but is not available everywhere. For example, Canada and Norway have plenty of water in rivers and waterfalls that can generate hydro-electricity. Solar is catching on, but makes more sense in hot sunny climates than cold rainy countries. Wind has been harnessed but the windmills have their drawbacks. One perennial clean technology is the hydraulic ram. It not only captures water to pump uphill, it captures the energy from the falling water to pump that water to a reservoir far away and above the stream. These opportunities are the best, but do not exist everywhere.

In South Africa, coal is abundant. We have no crude oil or natural gas so we import those to refine and distribute. This is a perennial drain on resources and one trigger of inflation.

Green Hydrogen will take forever to roll out. It also has drawbacks in terms of safety and roll out. However, in due course it will be a welcome addition to the energy mix. Some G20 countries like Japan are far ahead of South Africa on this one.

Yet if you read South Africa’s energy policy, and its transport policy, you will find that they call for a transition from petrol and diesel automobiles to Electric Vehicles (EVs) after 2030. How realistic is that, and what could be the consequences?