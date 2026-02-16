Rational Perspective
Corrigan pt. II: FMD crisis — How did we get to this point?
South African farmers face devastating Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak amid vaccine shortages, state control failures, and biosecurity collapse crisis.
Key topics:
FMD outbreak devastates farms, threatens export markets
State control and vaccine shortages hamper response
Farmers seek private role in vaccination rollout
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Terence Corrigan*