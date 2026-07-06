Corrigan: "Vibes Politics": Why SA voters keep choosing charm over competence
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Rational Perspective

Corrigan: "Vibes Politics": Why SA voters keep choosing charm over competence

Why emotional voting and demands for political perfection may be undermining South Africa's democracy and governance.
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Terence Corrigan
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